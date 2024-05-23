Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 3,528,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

