EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

