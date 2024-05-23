Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 37,523 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Varex Imaging worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $20,481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 168,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 73,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $616.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VREX

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.