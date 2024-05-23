Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,224. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.