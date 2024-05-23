NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 660,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.2896 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

