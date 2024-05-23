Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 99,029 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 807,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $13,687,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,331.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 302,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:BFH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 76,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

