Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 793.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,040 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 602,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,303. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

