Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.09

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 879607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

