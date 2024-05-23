Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,226,628 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226,628 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Flex worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,451 shares of company stock worth $9,259,452. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

FLEX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 3,103,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,542. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

