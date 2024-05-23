Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.98% of USANA Health Sciences worth $40,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,167. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $539,539.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

