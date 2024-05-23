King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 296.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

CELH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.36. 731,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,096. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

