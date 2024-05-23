PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 8,174,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 8,730,380 shares.The stock last traded at $155.20 and had previously closed at $147.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

