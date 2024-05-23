REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,061 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.20% of REV Group worth $45,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1,020.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in REV Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in REV Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period.

REV Group Trading Down 1.5 %

REV Group stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 58,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.67. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

