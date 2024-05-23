King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 444 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,766. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

