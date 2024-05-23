Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $49.21 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 322,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.56. 53,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

