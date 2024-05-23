The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) SVP Thomas Sternweis Sells 10,047 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Honest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth about $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 973.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Honest by 25.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 217,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 409,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honest

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.