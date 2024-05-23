Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.21 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $138.45 million and $48.21 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 171,062,490 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.13567152 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $46,886,464.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

