iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

