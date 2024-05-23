Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.