Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 8,329,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325,842. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

