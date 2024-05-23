Seven Mile Advisory Has $444,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seven Mile Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after acquiring an additional 534,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,631. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

