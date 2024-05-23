Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.7 %

PODD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.93. 58,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

