King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $460.09. 563,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,913. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.29 and its 200-day moving average is $388.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

