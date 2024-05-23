King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $572,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $352,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 32,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

