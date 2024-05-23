King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

