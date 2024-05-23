Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $966,367. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

View Our Latest Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.