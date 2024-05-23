King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 155,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -989.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.