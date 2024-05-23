King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,411,000 after acquiring an additional 156,386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 318,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

