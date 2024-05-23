Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $282.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

