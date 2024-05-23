Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 70,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,329. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

