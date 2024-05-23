King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 161,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,980. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $401,229 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

