King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,985. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.