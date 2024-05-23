InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 319,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 4,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

