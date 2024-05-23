InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDS. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 38,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

