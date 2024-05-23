InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 415,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,928. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

