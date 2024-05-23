InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,712 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.41. The company had a trading volume of 406,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.47. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

