GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3,037.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.44 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

