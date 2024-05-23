GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $280.37 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

