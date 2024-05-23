Quest Partners LLC Invests $627,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in City by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in City by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of City stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $115.89.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,161,586. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

