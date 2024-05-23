Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $471.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.