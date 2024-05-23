Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

Sempra stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 388,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,856. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

