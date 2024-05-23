Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 813,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,312,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

