28,829 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,281.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,281.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,807 shares of company stock worth $1,906,110 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ERII traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.