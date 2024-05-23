Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,437 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

