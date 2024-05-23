CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $809,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

