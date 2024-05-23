IMC Chicago LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 46,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

