Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $730,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock remained flat at $13.67 during trading on Thursday. 18,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

