Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.20% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 63,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.