Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.20% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMZU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 63,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $37.68.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.