Certified Advisory Corp Sells 283 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 920,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

