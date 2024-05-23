Quest Partners LLC Invests $698,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,866 shares of company stock worth $3,927,176. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EXLS stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

